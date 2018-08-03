D-day for Gauteng school placements

Parents can expect to receive an SMS today (3 August 2018) from the Gauteng Department of Education, regarding 2019 placements of Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners.

Parents can also log on to www.gdeadmissions.gov.za to check the status of their application. Alternatively, they can contact the call centre on 0800 000 789 or visit the nearest district office or public schools for any admission-related matters.

By end of the application period a total of 569 302 applications were received for placement in 2019.

The department has issued a statement noting that space availability is the key determinant of learners to be placed in a school.

“Placement will be conducted on a first-come-first-served basis. Therefore, parents are urged to accept offers of placement within seven working days of receipt of the offer,” according to the department.

“Failure to respond will result in the forfeiture of the offer to the next applicant on the school’s waiting list.”

Parents who didn’t submit the required documents to the schools during the allocated timeframe of 16 April 2018 to 5 June 2018 are requested to submit documents at District Offices from Monday, 10 September to Friday, 14 September 2018. These applicants, together with those who could not be placed by schools due to capacity, will be placed by districts.