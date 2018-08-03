Fitbit Pay launches in SA

Fitbit has added Fitbit Pay in South Africa for existing FNB/RMB private bank cardholders who have a Fitbit Versa or Fitbit Ionic smartwatch.

Customers will now be able to make secure payments from their wrist wherever contactless payments are accepted.

Fitbit Pay is now supported by more than 100 financial institutions in 17 countries.

Fitbit Pay uses an industry-standard tokenisation platform to ensure card information isn’t revealed or shared with merchants or with Fitbit. Customers are also required to use a personal four-digit PIN code.

Fitbit Versa, Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Ionic: adidas edition smartwatches are available at retailers at a starting price of R3 199.00 for Fitbit Versa, R4 999.00 for Fitbit Ionic and R5 499.00 for Fitbit Ionic: adidas edition.