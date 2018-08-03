IFS invests in youth skills development

IFS will be sponsoring learnership programmes for 30 young, unemployed South Africans to provide them with the opportunity to develop skills and qualifications that will enhance their employability.

The programme aligns with the government’s drive to reduce unemployment by creating workplace learning opportunities.

The YES (Youth Employment Service) initiative announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this year is confirmation of government’s commitment to job creation, which will involve a powerful collaboration between business, government and labour to create a million work opportunities for unemployed youth over a three-year period.

The learnership sponsorship programme is IFS’s way of helping to address South Africa’s high youth unemployment rate and the current underinvestment in the country’s future skills base. According to Stats SA, the unemployment rate among young people aged 15-34 was 38,2% in the first quarter of 2018. Some 3.3 million South African youths were not in employment, education or training during the quarter.

Out of the 30 IFS South Africa sponsored learners, 15 disabled learners are enrolled for a 12-month “General Education and Training Certificate: Hygiene and Cleaning” learnership (NQF level 1), equipping them for a career in sectors such as healthcare, cleaning, retail and hospitality.

The other fifteen learners have been enrolled for a National Certificate: Business Administration Services learnership (NQF level 3), providing them with a solid foundation for a career in business.

Mohamed Cassoojee, country manager and MD for IFS South Africa, comments: “Youth unemployment in South Africa is a crisis that affects social cohesion in our country, undermines economic growth and deprives millions of people of the quality of life and dignity that they deserve.

“We are hoping to continue supporting these types of initiatives with the same YES vision of putting 1-million youth into employment – this national collaboration has the potential to make a large and sustainable difference to our country in the years to come.”