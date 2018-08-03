June trade balance records R12bn surplus

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has released trade statistics for June 2018 recording a trade balance surplus of R12-billion.

These statistics include trade data with Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and Swaziland (BLNS).

The year-to-date (01 January to 30 June 2018) trade balance deficit of R1,79-billion is a deterioration on the surplus for the comparable period in 2017 of R25-billion.

Exports year-to-date increased by 1,5% while imports for the same period showed an increase of 6,6%.

Including trade data with Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and Swaziland (BLNS) The R12-billion trade balance surplus for June 2018 is attributable to exports of R110,15-billion and imports of R98,15-billion.

Exports increased from May 2018 to June 2018 by R7,27-billion (7,1%) and imports decreased from May 2018 to June 2018 by R0,89-billion (0,9%).

Exports for the year-to-date (01 January to 30 June) increased by 1,5% from R561,55-billion in 2017 to R570,06-billion in 2018.

Imports for the year-to-date of R571,85-billion are 6.6% more than the imports recorded in January to June 2017 of R536,55-billion, leaving a cumulative trade balance deficit of R1,79-billion for 2018.

On a year-on-year basis, the R12-billion trade balance surplus for June 2018 is an improvement from the surplus recorded in June 2017 of R8,7-billion.

Exports of R110,15-billion are 10% more than the exports recorded in June 2017 of R100,14-billion. Imports of R98,15-billion are 7,3% more than the imports recorded in June 2017 of R91,44-billion.

May 2018’s trade balance surplus was revised upwards by R0.33 billion from the previous month’s preliminary surplus of R3,52-billion to a revised surplus of R3,84-billion as a result of ongoing Vouchers of Correction (VOCs).