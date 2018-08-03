LG commits to local gaming, e-sport talent

LG Electronics has announced its renewed and continued partnership with Energy, an e-sports professional multi-gaming organisation (MGO).

Energy competes at the highest level of competitive gaming in South Africa, which LG has been supporting for over the last year.

In addition to extending its support to Energy, LG has aligned with local influencer and avid gamer, Ryan Kankowski, former Springbok player who has joined the Energy team in his personal capacity.

According to Kankowski, the partnership with LG demonstrates the company’s commitment to changing the perception of e-sports in the South African landscape, as many South Africans still don’t classify the activity as a sport.

“This partnership affirms the support of e-sports, and gaming enthusiasts in South Africa. E-sports is a fantastic way to be inclusive of all gamers whether PC or console and allows anyone to explore and fine tune their hidden talent,” he says.

E-Sports is continuously rising in popularity in the South African market, with more interest coming from professional organisations and increased TV airtime, with crowds reaching 44-thousand attendees at local e-sport events.

For the last year, LG has consistently supported the eSports community to improve the participants in how they play, watch, and compete.

“Energy have seen the valuable impact of partnering with brands like LG, because of their PC monitors which have the best frame rates and responsive capabilities to have uncompromised performance at the highest stakes,” says Glenn Alexander, PR manager of Energy.

“It is essential for players to have precise timing, perfect execution, and an exceptional view; with LG’s latest range of PC monitors being specifically designed providing an enhanced gaming experience,” says Zandre Rudolph, LG South Africa ITB2B Manager. “Our partnership with Energy is our pledge to increase the awareness of gaming across the country.

“Our hardware within the competitive gaming industry has been widely adopted by many of the country’s top eSports professionals like Energy, and we’re thrilled to help power gameplay via our awesome range of monitors,” Rudolph adds.

Studying how gamers compete at the highest levels meant LG needed to create a device to respond to their needs, while delivering high-end components, and advanced responsive displays.

In showing continuous support, LG has provided the Nexus headquarters the homeplace of Energy with PC monitors to encourage good, competitive fun. It is aligned the with their journey into the world of competitive gaming and virtuous competition, which fully endorses the spirit of sporting activity and youth development.