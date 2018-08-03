What’s up with Telkom systems?

Telkom’s online services appear to be down this morning.

A message to customers attempting to access services reads: “We are currently experiencing service issues due to a system failure and are working hard to have the issue resolved as soon as possible.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused. Please keep your eyes on our page for further updates.”

The web site, however doesn’t load.

“This page isn’t working,” the screen reads when attempting to load the site. “www.telkom.co.za didn’t send any data.”