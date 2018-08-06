Moresport adds Cquential Warehouse Solutions

Cquential Warehouse Solutions, part of the Argility Technology Group, has revealed details of the successful roll out of the Moresport warehouse management system.

Moresport is a subsidiary of JSE listed Long4Life Limited, and constitutes its Sport & Recreation operating division.

Following an intensive evaluation, Moresport – with its well-known Sportsmans Warehouse and Outdoor Warehouse retail chains -selected Cquential Warehouse Management Solutions (WMS) to help the group to insource logistics at its newly built warehouse facility.

According to Cquential CEO, Steve Mallaby, the relationship commenced five years ago and whilst it is ongoing, the business benefits of the implementation are already evident. “Tangible outcomes for this growing retail group with outlets around the country include: improved warehouse throughput; ability to leverage current infrastructure; improved picking efficiency and accuracy and notably increased stock accuracy and optimisation.

“Moresport recognised the benefits attached to the flexibility and scalability of a cloud-based warehouse management solution. The group depends on this solution to run its warehouse and business, optimally – which is crucial in an increasingly competitive environment.

“When stock is effectively stored and the supply chain runs efficiently, the cost per unit comes down, allowing retailers to be more competitive and grow their bottom line. Through careful attention to detail, logic embedded in the Cquential system and the use of advanced analytics, warehouse owners are able to determine how warehouses contribute to supply chain efficiencies and where savings can be achieved.

“This is becoming a focus for many local and global retailers now,” he says.

In an ongoing partnership, additional solutions and enhancements have been implemented to deliver ongoing efficiency improvements. Mallaby confirms that part of Cquential’s WMS value proposition to Moresport is ongoing exposure to globally competitive logistics management technologies.

“The WMS system is stable and effective, allowing us to support group growth,” says Long4Life Sport & Recreation CEO, Cobus Loubser. “We now have the foundations in place to start looking at new and innovative technologies from Cquential and its parent company, the Argility Technology Group.

“This will enable us to further manage costs and improve efficiencies. It has been very beneficial for us that Cquential keeps us updated on new international technologies and trends, with proactive options regarding future enhancements to support our business goals.

He confirms that Cquential has not only met the Group’s requirements but is engaged in ongoing collaboration to achieve Moresport’s ongoing goal of shortening the supply chain and making it a strategic enabler for the business.

“The excellent progress made to date is preparing the distribution centre for even greater innovation and efficiencies. We are currently working with Cquential on introducing advanced new technologies which could make Moresport a pioneer in advanced warehousing in South Africa and which are projected to increase current picking speed and warehouse productivity by up to 20%,” he adds.