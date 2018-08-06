New GM appointed at Blue Label

Blue Label Technology Solutions has appointed industry veteran, Ricky Correia as GM.

“Blue Label Technology Solutions’ drive to deliver relevant revenue streams for southern African service providers is more important now than ever. Correia’s appointment strengthens our strategy to achieve long-term growth for the IT Industry through genuine business partnerships,” comments Tito Pereira, CEO of Blue Label Technology Solutions.

The company has exclusive distribution rights for systems lifecycle management, endpoint security management, process management, mobility management, ITIL-IT service management, print optimization and management, enterprise filesharing and backup services and cloud solutions.

“Correia will head up our team in South Africa to further expand our channel partner base. He has a longstanding career in the South African IT distribution industry and his in-depth knowledge of the market as a seasoned growth specialist will be beneficial to our partners.”

Correia is a qualified accountant and an experienced sales and business development executive, previously holding management positions at industry leading corporations in various fields. He has also worked extensively through Africa, focusing on business expansion and growth, having gained invaluable experience in diverse and challenging environments.

Over the last year, Blue Label Technology Solutions has expanded its portfolio with the addition of exclusive distribution rights for enterprise end user print management software, PrinterLogic, that simplifies the management, migration, and provisioning of printers for enterprise end-user print environments.