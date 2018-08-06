Signify lights up people’s lives

Signify, formally Philips Lighting today brought light to Khaya Centre; a community centre situated in Lehae, Johannesburg.

As part of the social impact drive, the Signify team conducted a lighting retrofit and installed LED lights at the centre. This initiative is a follow up from 2016, where Signify donated an investment of about 100 000 EUR towards the setting up of a mother and child unit at the centre.

These social impact initiatives form part of the Signify Foundation; whose focus is to bring light and improve the lives of the underprivileged.

“LED lighting adds warmth to life and helps transform any living space with beautiful and warm light, says Raja Moudgil, GM of Signify Southern Africa. “That is why we as Signify chose Khaya Centre to bring light to this special home.

“In addition, LED lighting offers numerous possibilities, one of them being better energy consumption. The home will be able to save about 80% energy consumption, reducing energy costs, enabling the centre to direct the fund to other important needs.”

Khaya Centre, is a multifaceted centre which provides early childhood development support and much needed care to over 1 000 orphans and vulnerable children daily. The centre runs an after school programme, where children are assisted with their homework and are provided with a meal. The centre also provides a home to women and children who require victim support.

“Our purpose is to provide support to transform the lives of women and children in the community. We are delighted to have Signify as a partner to collaborate with us in driving positive impact and making a real difference. This investment will go a long way in assisting us to do more for the community with the cost saving from the electricity,” says Dr Thirza de Jong, project manager and health specialist with Orange Babies, supporting the Khaya Centre.