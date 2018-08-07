Crime response app builds community

At least 200 000 South Africans nationwide have signed up with Namola, the free emergency response app supported by Dialdirect that helps South Africans get emergency assistance, fast.

Since Namola started in October 2017, it has assisted more than 10 000 South Africans in getting help in real incidents.

Namola is not just an app to get help fast in an emergency; Namola’s introduction of Namola Watch now allows community crime-fighting organisations to get involved too.

“We know that public emergency services are swamped in South Africa and that sometimes makes it difficult for them to respond to an emergency quickly,” says Peter Matthaei, CEO of Namola. “By bringing in community safety initiatives through Namola Watch, we are now able to cut down the reaction time when responding to emergencies even further.”

Since Namola Watch launched on the 16th of May 2018, 282 community organisations have signed up to use the Namola Watch app to help their fellow South Africans get help fast in an emergency.

“There is something incredibly special about watching South Africans getting help as well as helping each other in emergency situations,” says Maanda Tshifularo, head of Namola’s sponsor, Dialdirect. “As we have said before, a safe South Africa is only possible when working together. We are starting to reap the rewards in building a safer South Africa with the help of our fellow South Africans.”