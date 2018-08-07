Epson tops SA projection market share

Epson is now the primary projector manufacturer in South Africa in the installation market above 5 000 lumens, according to latest market share data from Futuresource.

Based on sales from the first quarter of this year, Epson commands 52% of the market, an increase of over 20 percentage points over the same period last year, with market share continuing to increase in 2018.

The announcement builds on Epson’s record of growth across all projector segments where it is now the top projector manufacturer for all business projectors across South Africa.

Across the world, Epson has held the number one market share position for projectors for 17 consecutive years, with total of 22,3-million in global sales since 2006. Epson is also the market share global leader for projectors above 6 000 lumens.

Timothy Wilson, VI account manager at Epson South Africa, says: “Epson’s local market share is a clear reflection of the global brand’s innovative approach to projection technology, and the fact that we have overtaken brands like Panasonic in the global market speaks volumes about our how in touch Epson is to the needs of its customers.

“Epson’s ground-breaking innovation is matched only by its world-class support service, provided and facilitated by expert technical support teams.”

The rapid growth in market share follows the announcement of a number of successful new projectors in the corporate, education and home segments earlier this year.

* Epson announced its first laser projector range, including the EB-L25000U featuring an incredible 25,000-lumen display, two years ago – a significant milestone in the brand’s history of innovation.

* The Epson EB-L12000Q – the first-ever True 4K Native Resolution 3LCD installation projector – was also unveiled at this year’s ISE event in Europe, introducing the market to a new era of vibrant and pin-sharp resolution.

* A new range of 3LCD laser projectors designed for meeting rooms, educational establishments and visitor attractions, including the EB-L615U, EB-L610U, EB-L610W, EB-L510U and EB-L400U, will be available in South Africa by the end of August 2018.

Designed to replace existing lamp-based projectors in scenarios requiring 4 500 to 6 000-lumen solutions, this range of projectors includes basic entry-level models to more highly-specified units offering features such as HDBaseT connectivity and screen mirroring.