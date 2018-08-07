Growth Institute adds value for women

In celebration of Women’s Month, Growth Institute will focus on providing South African women access to professional study programs, so women who register for any of Growth Institute’s programs in August 2018 will receive additional benefits.

Growth Institute already provides all their registered students with subsidies so that students do not have to pay for exams, books and fees to professional bodies. In addition to these benefits, all women who register at Growth Institute in August 2018 will receive a free short course and guidance on starting their own small professional services businesses.

The programs offered by Growth Institute are recognised by local and international professional bodies. Students who completed any level program at Growth Institute could therefor start their own small professional practice according to the mandates of associated professional bodies.

In an age where the job market is lean, a movement towards workeracy is an essential catalyst for economic growth. South African needs more professional innopreneur and the Growth Institute pledges support to all our students to help them on their journey towards sustainable innopreneurship.