Impact of the China-US trade war on ICT

On 6 July 2018, the US tariffs on $34-billion worth of Chinese imports took effect. The Chinese government immediately fought back by announcing its own version of retaliatory duties on US goods, officially setting off a trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

The list of $34-billion Chinese products targeted by the US tariffs include robotics, aviation and aerospace, industrial machinery, automobiles, vaping devices, rare earth metals and LED light bulbs. Of the 1 102 categories of products targeted, only 1% are consumer goods, with the rest being mainly products in the secondary sector and related to the areas identified and encouraged by the “Made in China 2025” initiative.

The list of $34-billion US goods targeted by China’s retaliatory tariffs is composed of 545 items, including agricultural produce, automobiles and aquatic products, mainly concentrated in the primary sector of the US economy.

The trade war will negatively impact both economies, particularly the Chinese economy in view of its massive trade surplus with the US.

According to IDC China’s research, the imposition of tariffs by the US and China on $34-billion worth of products from each side will bring down China’s GDP growth in 2018 by 0,2 percentage points (from 6,7% to 6,5%) by affecting approximately $25-billion of GDP ($1=RMB6,7).

Specific to China’s ICT market, the overall growth in 2018 will decline by 0,6 percentage points (from to 9% to 8,4%), with approximately $4-billion of market being affected.

The trade war’s impact on China will mainly play out in three dimensions: impact of the US tariffs on Chinese goods and industries; impact of exchange rate changes on Chinese industries if RMB depreciates; and impact on China from US goods affected by Chinese tariffs.

Based on this analysis, IDC China further drills down the impact estimating that China’s GDP growth in 2018 will be reduced by 0,2 percentage points (from 6,7% to 6,5%) and the growth of China’s overall ICT market in 2018 to decline by 0.6 percentage points (from 9% to 8,4%).

The impact of the trade war on the Chinese economy will directly and indirectly involve almost all industries. The manufacturing industry will be hit the most, especially in those areas related to the “Made in China 2025” industrial policy, and the services sector, especially technology services.

The Chinese ICT market is expected to suffer a greater negative impact from the trade war than China’s national GDP because the outlook of a lower GDP growth will affect ICT purchase and a cheaper Renminbi will significantly increase the overall cost of China’s ICT industry that rely heavily on imported technologies.

IDC offers this advice to ICT vendors and end users:

* Closely follow the latest developments of the China-US trade war and their impact on the industries: whether the US will follow through on the proposed tariffs on $200-billion worth of Chinese goods and when; what retaliatory actions China will take and when; what industries will be involved and the specific impact.

* Make proper adjustment to the export and globalisation strategy: make full use of national policy related to globalization and increase market expansion in the EU and countries along the “Belt and Road”.

* Appropriately control the overall cost: For companies that rely on US imports for core components, the depreciation of RMB will increase their cost. Therefore, appropriate cost control will be a key measure in response to the crisis.

* Continuously invest in core technologies and digital transformation: The digital economy will maintain high-speed growth in China and globally. Increasing investment in strategic areas at a time when the overall economy is facing challenges will build foundation for future growth.

“While the China-US trade war has some negative impact on the Chinese economy and the Chinese ICT market, globalization will remain in the mainstream in the long run, and so will China-US complementarity and cooperation, and digital transformation of economy,” says Kitty Fok, MD of IDC China.

“ICT vendors and industry users should take the current challenge as an opportunity by creating appropriate strategies of response and continuously investing in digital transformation enabled by new technologies to achieve technology-driven multiplication of insights, of development, of trust and, ultimately, of innovation.”