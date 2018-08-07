Nutanix launches new channel charter

Nutanix is officially launching its new channel charter, Power to the Partner, providing emphasis on partner investments in Nutanix rather than solely on revenue targets.

In addition, the charter focuses on empowering Nutanix partners with the tools they need to support their customers in adopting next-generation data centre technologies.

As a result, partners will gain further avenues to grow their businesses with Nutanix and will be enabled to achieve ongoing, predictable success.

Nutanix first shared the high-level vision of its channel charter during the company’s Partner Xchange event in May. The charter has tiered status with partner status based on number of deals closed and depth of Nutanix skills rather than revenue targets. This new structure enables partners of all sizes to achieve the highest partner category.

Categories are defined as the following:

* Master Partner – Deepest Nutanix partnership and capabilities, where partner is closing the most deals, and holds the most certifications with focused selling on Nutanix’s core HCI products as well as new products such as Flow, Era and Beam.

* Scaler Partner – Growing Nutanix partnership and knowledge, where partner is developing integrated solutions around the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software ecosystem and has increased the number and level of certified staff and deals.

* Pioneer Partner – Initial Nutanix partnership and engagement, where partner is moving first customers to the Nutanix hyperconverged solution and gains initial skills in the Nutanix core products.

The Power to the Partner charter is now enhanced with multiple features to help partners guide customers through their digital transformations.

These features provide tools and resources to enable partner success aligned to each stage of their customer engagement process, such as:

* Land – Full service demand-gen platforms and tools to help with acquisition of new customers.

* Adopt – Resources for partners to run Nutanix demos, Sizer, TCO/ROI, and Xtract tools so partners can deliver rapid, smooth implementations of Nutanix-based solutions.

* Expand – Training for products such as Beam, Calm, Flow, Era and new technologies to help existing customers gain more value from their Nutanix environments.

* Renew – The cornerstone for generating recurring revenue, the program provides resources to help Nutanix and partners continue to delight existing customers.

Supporting the Power to the Partner charter are rebates and incentives, certifications and training, differentiating marketing tools, and more automated sales support processes. This charter combines the resources of Nutanix with the unique talents of partners to best serve joint customers.

Nutanix recently announced its channel Velocity Program, as one of the first stages of the channel charter in action – providing pre-configured customer offerings and content, as well as unique sales processes and investments – to enable partners to accelerate their success in the mid-market.

“We’re thrilled to launch Nutanix’s very first channel charter that was created directly with our partners in mind,” says Paul Ruinaard, country manager: sub-Saharan Africa at Nutanix. “As Nutanix’s presence has grown, we see this charter as the stepping stone in our vision to empower our partners with the support and resources they need to reach their maximum potential alongside Nutanix.

“When our partners are successful, our customers’ businesses can better benefit from simplified and harmonised data centres for all of their cloud needs today and in the future.”