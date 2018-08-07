Project Manager

Our client, a commercial community based farming business is looking for an experienced individual with management experience to oversee the entire operation on the farm. MUST EITHER RESIDE IN EAST LONDON / KIDDS BEACH

Oversee and be responsible for the management and general maintenance of the farm

Manage a staff complement of 150

Responsible for the daily planning, organization, supervision and administration of activities on the farm

Planning and organizing, budgeting and cost saving, handle all admin and paperwork on behalf of the Directors

Good understanding of farming operational policies and procedures

Learn more/Apply for this position