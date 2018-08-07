Supervisor Technical Support FABL (Maintenance)

Applications are invited for the position of Supervisor Technical Support (email address) successful applicant will be reporting to the Manager: Technical Services FABL.

Overview

ATNS is seeking a candidate to be responsible for leading a team of Engineering Technicians responsible for the maintenance and support of CNS ATM systems at all sites within the area of responsibility. Establish work programs for the maintenance of CNS ATM systems.

Major Activities

Provide continuous serviceability and availability of all ATNS CNS ATM systems to the Service levels required by all ATM users.

Develop and implement a preventative maintenance plans for all CNS equipment and infrastructure at the applicable center.

Implement immediate remedial action plans in the event of critical failures (Crisis management)

Maintain close liaison with the operations environment to schedule and execute critical corrective restorations and preventative maintenance activities.

Provide information on critical system status to ATC.

The acquisition and management inventory items in order to provide sufficient spares to enable timeous and efficient execution of maintenance tasks.

Regularly review equipment serviceability and implement corrective action when required.

Direct and control task executions of sections and staff. (Frequency 24 hours X 7 days exception management.)

Plan, manage, lead and control a team of staff to maintain facilities during normal and outside normal working hours.

Develop new practices and procedures to enhance productivity and to adhere to legislations.

Coordinate the overall technical repair and maintenance service for the area to ensure continuous availability of the systems to users.

Ensure the continuous availability of all equipment and systems to the operational environment at optimum serviceability levels within the assigned area.

Direct and control the task execution of the sections and staff

Conduct regular inspections to ensure that the technical services are being maintained in accordance with the prescribed standards and procedures and implement corrective action where appropriate.

Maintain close liaison with the operational environment, providing the necessary information on availability / serviceability status of systems and equipment for distribution to users

Assist with issuing systems maintenance Standing Instructions (SSI’s) to the area

Develop new practices and procedures to enhance productivity

Assess and quantify technical competence of staff.

Initiate external technical training requirements as well as internal technical and on-the-job training to develop a competent team.

Apply all relevant technical regulations and instructions and the implementation of technical policy directives and instructions issued by ATNS Corporate.

Apply all ICAO, CAA, ICASA, ISO 9001, Airport Regulations, labour, environmental, ATNS Directives, Occupational and Safety Act and other legislation.

Assist with the developing, recommending and managing the technical operating budget for the area to ensure service continuity.

Manage inventories in order to safeguard and control assets and ensure sufficient spares to enable timeous and efficient execution of maintenance tasks

Install security measures for all ATNS equipment sites.

Audits applicable at ATNS properties at regular interval to assess security risk.

Manage external contracts applicable to the area ensuring satisfactory execution of work and within the approved budget.

Provide financial reports as requested.

The ideal candidate will have the following competencies:

Ability

Develop and implement a preventative maintenance plans for all CNS equipment and infrastructure at the applicable center.

Provide continuous serviceability and availability of all ATNS CNS ATM systems to the Service levels required by all ATM users.

The acquisition and management inventory items in order to provide sufficient spares to enable timeous and efficient execution of maintenance tasks.

Provide information on critical system status to ATC.

Experience

Implement immediate remedial action plans in the event of critical failures (Crisis management)

Maintain close liaison with the operations environment to schedule & execute critical corrective restorations & preventative maintenance activities

Plan, manage, lead and control a team of staff to maintain facilities during normal and outside normal working hours.

Direct and control task executions of sections and staff. (Frequency 24 hours X 7 days exception management.)

Knowledge

Manage external contracts applicable to the area ensuring satisfactory execution of work and within the approved budget.

Assist with the developing, recommending and managing the technical operating budget for the area to ensure service continuity.

Apply all ICAO, CAA, ICASA, ISO 9001, Airport Regulations, labour, environmental, ATNS Directives, Occupational and Safety Act and other legislation

Apply all relevant technical regulations & instructions & the implementation of technical policy directives &instructions issued by ATNS Corporate.

Learn more/Apply for this position