Canon aims for largest Instameet record

Canon South Africa and Explore ZA are inviting people to be part of South Africa’s biggest Instameet in celebration of World Photography Day (18 August 2018).

The biggest Instameet in South Africa to date included 327 people and was organised by Explore ZA two years ago. The aim is to trump that and break the record.

There are fantastic prizes to be won from Canon South Africa for photographers and Instameeters showcasing their pictures from the event. It will all transpire at the SAA Aviation Museum in Germiston at time on 18 August 2018.

Entrance to the Museum is free to those participating in the Instameet record attempt on World Photography Day.

It is necessary to register to attend on www.explorewithus.co.za.

The first 100 people to arrive at the Museum will be treated to a complimentary coffee.

Can’t make it to the SAA Aviation Museum? Canon South Africa encourages everyone with a love of photography and a passion for South Africa to plan their own Instameets on World Photography Day and get clicking.

“Connect with people who are passionate about taking pictures; round up your friends and family and explore the beauty our amazing country has to offer. There are no rules for an Instameet, neither a minimum total of attendees required. Just round up as many people as you can and flex some creative muscle,” says Michelle Janse van Vuuren, marketing director of Canon South Africa.

Make sure to share your experience with Canon South Africa via social media by tagging Canon and including the hashtag #ExploreWithCanon. Canon South Africa might send a representative to join your event and/or send you a prize and some Canon goodies to distribute at your next Instameet.

There will be five photographic tasks to complete on the day. These will be shared with Instameeters at the event as well as via social media. Make sure to follow Canon South Africa’s social media pages as each task will be available to view. Should fans not be able to attend the Instameet, they are still able to enter the competition via Canon’s social media pages.

Participants will have until the following Wednesday (22 August 2018) to upload their photos, using the hashtag #ExplorewithCanon as well as the task-specific hashtag. One winner per task will be selected to win a Canon EOSM100 mirrorless camera.

For more information, go to www.explorewithus.co.za.