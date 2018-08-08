Fortinet expands security fabric offerings

Fortinet has announced the expansion of Fortinet Security Fabric offerings on Google Cloud Platform, enabling customers to better protect the expanded attack surface of hybrid cloud environments.

Adding to its existing FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall offering, Fortinet now offers FortiManager, FortiAnalyzer and FortiWeb on Google Cloud Platform. Fortinet delivers a breadth of security offerings within Google Cloud Platform, stitching together multiple layers of security from next-generation firewall to web application security to analytics.

Building on Fortinet’s recent Fabric Connectors announcement, Fabric Connectors are now available on Google Cloud Platform, allowing organisations to apply consistent policies across multiple instances with one-click integration.

All of Fortinet’s security offerings easily integrate whether on-premises or in the cloud, making it easier for customers to extend protection across multiple environments.

The combination of FortiGate and FortiWeb provides customers with the ability to protect their cloud infrastructure deployment and web applications via a unified set of policies, enabling a consistent security posture that is less prone to human error.

As organisations undergo digital transformation, they are migrating their workloads from on-premises to public cloud infrastructure to enjoy the benefits of agility and scale. Elastic capacity and on-demand pricing enable them to ramp new and existing applications up and down quickly.

But, as their network expands rapidly, so too does their digital attack surface, creating the need for security solutions that easily span across multiple environments without introducing complexity.

Elasticity is another key reason organisations are moving to the cloud, making it necessary for security solutions to ramp up and down as quickly as web applications do.

In order to help customers keep up with the pace of digital transformation and ease the challenges of workload migration, Fortinet is expanding its Security Fabric and Fabric Connectors offerings on Google Cloud Platform.

Organisations can now purchase virtual instances of FortiManager and FortiAnalyzer for NOC-SOC security and the FortiWeb Web Application Firewall, in addition to the FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall. New pay-as-you-go pricing options for FortiGate and FortiWeb available on Google Cloud Platform Marketplace, together with the ability to cluster and scale Fortinet instances, ensure transparent protection without slowing down digital business.

Fabric Connectors are now available on Google Cloud Platform, providing one-click integration to automatically synchronize and automate between Google Cloud and on-premise, enabling the easy application of consistent policies across multiple instances.

In addition to providing single-pane-of-glass policy in a unified console, the Fortinet Security Fabric provides Google Cloud users with a combination of advanced threat intelligence from FortiGuard Labs and an industry-leading security operating system, FortiOS, delivering broad security control, workload visibility and management across physical, virtual and cloud environents.

Google Cloud Platform is a member of the Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner program, a premium category of Fortinet’s technology alliance partnerships and a key part of the Fortinet Security Fabric, which enables Fortinet and partner products to collaboratively integrate and provide end-to-end security.

John Maddison, senior vice-president: products and solutions at Fortinet, comments: “As enterprise infrastructures evolve to include cloud, organisations want to make sure their elected security platforms can move with them. Fortinet is ensuring Google Cloud Platform customers have full access to the Fortinet Security Fabric, giving security architects flexibility on where and when they want to deploy security controls.”