CRS Technologies adds SABPP membership

HR and human capital management (HCM) solutions provider CRS Technologies has announced its corporate partnership with the SA Board for People Practices (SABPP), the South African industry representative professional body, established to champion the interests of HR professionals.

The SABPP is the professional body for HR practitioners in South Africa, as well as quality assurance body for HR learning provision.

SABPP was founded in 1982. In 2012 its status as a professional qualifications and standards body was entrenched after it secured recognition by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA). This paved the way for SABPP HR professional’s qualifications on the National Learner’s Record Database.

The role of SABPP is to professionalise the HR function to ensure that HR becomes an increasingly recognised and respected profession. In pursuit of professionalising the HR Function, SABPP has developed the National HR Competency Model, National HR Standards and established an HR Audit unit.

In February 2015, the Minister of Justice approved SABPP register professionals as Commissioners of Oaths. This means that members registered in the categories of Master HR Professional, Chartered HR Professional, HR Professional and HR Associate may now administer oaths and certify documents to be a true copy of the original.

Recently, SABPP in collaboration with SAPA developed a Professional Practice Standard (PPS) for Payroll. This was launched late in 2017 together with the Leadership Standard.

Both HR and payroll administration and management have evolved as industries and affiliation with SABPP provides CRS with a unique opportunity to enrich, draw on and apply top industry skills and relevant standards.

“We are very pleased to be a member of SABPP, a body that encapsulates the progress HR has made – and continues to make in South Africa. We know that we will add value to this organisation and our outlook, objectives and views are certainly aligned,” says Ian McAlister, GM of CRS Technologies.