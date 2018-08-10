New Dell XPS hits the SA channel

Dell’s flagship laptop, the Dell XPS 13 (9370) is now available to the South African channel from official distributor Drive Control Corporation (DCC).

Shipping in platinum silver with a black carbon fibre palm rest, it features an ultra-thin form factor.

Already, the Dell XPS 13 has received numerous review accolades and star ratings which include: PC Mag: Editor’s Choice; Laptop: Editor’s Choice; and Digital Trends: Editor’s Choice.

The 13.3-inch Dell XPS 13 laptop is 24% smaller in volume (width is 302mm and depth is 199mm) than its predecessor and weighs an average of 1,21kgs depending on the model configuration.

The XPS 13 features 8th Gen Intel Quad Core processors and Adobe Premiere Pro CC 2018 that allows for twice the rendering and encoding.

Heinrich Pretorius, Dell EMC consumer product specialist at DCC, comments: “The new Dell XPS 13 builds on its predecessors’ excellent design aesthetic and performance gains, it is one of the world’s most popular laptops and with good reason. We are excited to bring this compelling product to the local channel.”

The device boasts bespoke design detail like the stainless tone-on-tone Dell and XPS logos, laser-etched regulatory information and colour-matched feet.

The Dell XPS 13’s InfinityEdge display now features a 4mm border and is 23% thinner than previous version. The optional 4K Ultra HD display boasts 100% sRGB colour and 1500:1 contrast ratio. The screen is coated in 0.65% anti-reflective coating,

The laptop also features Dell Cinema, an immersive cinematic experience with life-like colour, resonant sound and uninterrupted streaming.

Because of its ultra-slim form factor, the XPS 13’s USB Type-A and HDMI ports have disappeared. Instead, on the unit’s left side there are two Thunderbolt 3 ports, along with a Noble lock slot and a battery gauge consisting of a tiny button and five tiny LEDs. On the right are a USB-C port, a micro SD card slot, and an audio jack.

Additionally, numerous Dell accessories are available to extend the XPS 13’s connection options – these include:

* Docking stations such as the Dell WD15 USB-C Dock with 130W AC Adapter + or Dell Thunderbolt Dock TB16 with 180W AC Adapter.

* Dell adapter options: USB-C to HDMI/VGA/Ethernet/USB 3.0; USB-C to HDMI/VGA/DP/RJ45/USB/USB-C; and USB-C Hybrid Adapter 45W + Power Bank USB.

The XPS 13’s webcam works with Windows Hello for face recognition logins, and the power button at the top right of the keyboard doubles as a Windows Hello fingerprint reader.

The XPS 13 is now far-field Cortana capable with Microsoft Cortana, Waves-enabled speech technology and four built-in mics, responding to voice prompts from up to 14 feet away.

The Dell XPS 13 ships with a one-to two-year carry-in warranty which is also upgradable.