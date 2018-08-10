Samsung debuts new Galaxy Note9

Samsung Electronics has unveiled its newest addition: the Samsung Galaxy Note9.

“The impact mobile technology has had on business in the last decade is extraordinary and continuously evolving, driven by converging technologies that fuel innovation,” says Craige Fleisher, vice-president of integrated mobility for Samsung South Africa. “Samsung has always been at the forefront of this transformation – a movement that we call the Next Mobile Economy. In this mobile-first world, all companies are challenged to rethink the way they do business.”

The Galaxy Note9 combines a number fundamentals with smart features so users can stay productive, whenever and wherever they are:

* S Pen: Galaxy Note9 introduces the new S Pen with remote control delivering capabilities, featuring Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE). This menas it can be used as a clicker to move through a PowerPoint presentation, without the need for a mouse when in DeX mode, while customised clicks make it easy to quickly launch an app or take a photo.

* Speed and power: the 10nm processor comes with the fastest network speeds on the market with up to 1,2Gbps.

* Store more, delete less: Galaxy Note9 comes with the default base storage of 128Gb or 512Gb – and, with expandable memory, it is 1Tb-ready.

* Samsung DeX: by connecting a single HDMI adaptor to a screen, the Galaxy Note9 transforms into a PC-like experience with a simple ‘plug and play’.

The Samsung Galaxy Note9 combines defence-grade security with the most comprehensive configuration, deployment and management features on the market:

* Defence-grade security: Samsung Knox protects devices at multiple layers, including hardware software and applications.

* Streamlined deployment: Knox Configure allows businesses to remotely configure devices in bulk to change settings, install software and establish policy updates for further protection.

* Enterprise management: E-FOTA allows administrators to control OS updates and security patches for a fleet of devices via existing EMM infrastructure.

* Biometric authentication: Samsung provides multiple options for authentication that suits different working environments including fingerprint scanning, iris scanning, facial recognition and Intelligent Scan.

* Enterprise Edition: Samsung’s Enterprise Edition unlocked smartphones come with Knox Configure, Samsung E-FOTA on MDM and regular security updates included.

The Galaxy Note9 features a 6,4-inch Infinity Display, as well as a dual aperture camera that adjusts to any light.

The 4 000mAh battery is the largest-ever on a flagship Galaxy phone, while the dual SIM allows users to use two SIMs in one phone.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is available for pre-order now, with general availability on August 21, 2018. It will be offered in Midnight Black, Metallic Copper with matching S-Pen and Ocean Blue with a vibrant Yellow S Pen.