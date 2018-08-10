Superfast 4G for less than R5 per Gb

Cell C has taken the wraps off its fixed LTE-Advanced promotional offer bringing customers data access from less than R5 per Gigabyte.

Customers can select from one of three packages. A 50Gb contract for R359 per month (R7 per Gigabyte), a 100Gb contract for R539 per month (R5,40 per Gb) and a 200Gb contract for R859 per month (R4.30 per Gb).

The data is available for use at any time of the day or night, and works within the Cell C LTE-A coverage area.

“We have pulled the stops to bring you this amazing deal,” says Junaid Munshi, chief commercial officer at Cell C. “This is incredible value and ideal for the whole family.

“With 200Gb of data you can download about 50 high-definition movies per month or about 100 000 songs. What you do with the data is completely up to you and the best part is that there is not restriction on when you can use it.”

Bundled with the data contract is a free home LTE-A router valued at R1 600. The LTE-A router allows up to 32 devices to be connected at the same time.

“This means that everyone in the family will be able to use their fair share of data on whichever device they choose by simply connecting using the Wi-Fi router,” says Munshi.

Customers will also be assisted with set-up for free should they require assistance.

“These are the best data prices available in the market at the moment. They make an excellent alternative for customers in areas where fibre access is not yet available at prices that are super affordable,” says Munshi.