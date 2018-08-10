Westcon-Comstor is official Ruckus Training Centre

Ruckus Networks has appointed value-added technology distributor Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa as an Authorised Training Centre for Ruckus in the region.

As a result of the appointment, the distributor’s resellers throughout Sub-Saharan African will, with immediate effect, have access to official certified and authorised instructor-led Ruckus training through Westcon-Comstor Education.

“Connectivity is central to a company’s digital aspirations. It is the catalyst for the cloud, and is potentially the most mission critical aspect of an infrastructure investment today,” states Isabel de Agrela, services account manager at Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa. “Working with Ruckus we are providing our customers access to best-in-class quality Wi-Fi and switching solutions, that enable their end-user customer’s digital goals.

“Now, with our appointment as an authorised training centre for the vendor, we are able to take this one step further. This ensures that our partners have access to the training they need to better implement and support Ruckus solutions, as well as guarantee that they have the certifications they need to gain the competency levels required to be an official reseller of its products.”

To kick off, Westcon-Comstor Education is offering two key courses, including the Ruckus Associate SmartZone Administrator (RASZA) 200 and the Cloudpath ES 5.1 Admin 200 courses. Both are instructor-led and cater for differing customer needs.

The Cloudpath training is designed to provide students with the indepth technical knowledge and skills they need to install and configure Cloudpath Enrolment System. It is packed with hands-on lab experiences and discussion sessions, outside of the theory needed to become proficient with the features of Cloudpath.

This course is particularly relevant for switch administrators, system integrators, support personnel, technicians and any user who needs detailed technical information about the administration, troubleshooting, and the implementation of Cloudpath.

For those partners dipping their toe into the Ruckus pool, or starting their skills from scratch, the RASZA 200 training is an entry level course that is of specific relevance to partners wanting to make use of, or who are rolling out the Ruckus SmartZone Essentials and High Scale controller platforms to deploy Wireless LANs. The course is specifically focussed on SmartZone version 3.5.

“We have already received significant interest in the Ruckus courses, highlighting just how popular this particular brand of Wi-Fi and networking solutions are throughout the continent,” Agrela adds.

Westcon-Comstor has been one of the formative distributors of Ruckus in the region. This can be evidenced in the awards it has received from the vendor, which includes: fastest growing Ruckus Wireless partner in EMEA for 2012; fastest growing Ruckus Wireless distributor in EMEA for 2013; and African distributor of the year in 2015, 2016 and 2017.