Standard Bank is live with Samsun Pay

With Absa customers already enjoying the early access benefits of Samsung Pay, Standard Bank customers are also now able to make use of this highly secure and convenient payment method.

Standard Bank cards supported during early access are Mastercard credit and cheque cards.

Craige Fleischer, vice-president: integrated mobility at Samsung South Africa, says: “We’re proud to be offering this exceptional service to South Africans and the positive response from banks and vendors.”

Samsung users who have any of the following devices can use Samsung Pay: Galaxy Note 8, S9, S8, S7, A8 and A5 A7 (2017 Edition).

Make secure, simple mobile payments, almost anywhere, when purchasing goods at any store. All users need to do is tap their compatible Samsung Galaxy phone on a payment terminal to complete the transaction.

More merchants and banks will be added in the coming months.