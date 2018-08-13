Vikings’ Travis Fimmel for Comic Con Africa

Travis Fimmel, best known for his lead role as Ragnar Lodbrok on four seasons of the History Channel’s popular series Vikings, will be attending Comic Con Africa in September.

Fimmel was most recently seen in a supporting role in the A24 film Lean On Pete, opposite Chloe Sevigny, Steve Buscemi and Charlie Plummer. The film opened at the Venice Film Festival and subsequently played at Telluride and the Toronto International Film Festival.

He will next be seen in Dreamland opposite Margot Robbie and recently wrapped production on Danger Close, a drama based on the real-life events at the Battle of Long Tan during the Vietnam War.

The Australian-born actor’s other credits include the romantic comedy Maggie’s Plan starring alongside Julianne Moore, Ethan Hawke and Greta Gerwig. He was also the lead in WARCRAFT for Legendary Pictures/Universal which amassed more than $450-million worldwide. In 2008, he starred opposite the late Patrick Swayze on A&E’s drama series The Beast.

Comic Con Africa, organised by Reed Exhibitions Africa, ReedPOP and VS Gaming, will be held from 14 to 16 September 2018 at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit & International Convention Centre. It is a multi-genre entertainment and comic convention that features comic books, games, arts, movies and pop culture elements.