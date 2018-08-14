Datacentrix is Aruba’s top partner in Africa

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) company, has named Datacentrix as its African Partner of the Year.

The latest award extends the Datacentrix’ winning streak, following its run at the annual HPE Partner Awards Celebration late last year which saw organisation take the title of Overall Partner of the Year, as well as Server Partner 2017, Services Partner 2017, as well as being named the top Platinum Partner 2017.

“As an Aruba Platinum Partner, Datacentrix ensures that its senior architects offer top-level network consulting and guidance, while its highly experienced engineers have provided local and international organisations with networking solutions for a number of years,” says Marc van der Poll, technical specialist: networks at Datacentrix.

“This recognition from Aruba speaks to Datacentrix’ constant investment in the HPE brand, its drive to become a best-of-breed Aruba partner, and its focus on positioning itself as one of the most certified local partners. It is also testament to our commitment to exceptional customer service, providing valuable, proactive insight into network performance, capacity and availability.”

Leigh-Ann Spencer, channel account manager at HPE Aruba, says: “Our channel partners are critical to Aruba’s success, helping us to deliver on our long-standing philosophy of ‘Customer First-Customer Last’. We would like to congratulate Datacentrix on taking the title of our foremost African partner, and thank them for the world-class service the company provides to South African customers.”