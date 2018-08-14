Oracle debuts autonomous transaction processing

Oracle executive chairman and chief technology officer Larry Ellison has marked a milestone in the company’s autonomous strategy with the availability of the latest Oracle Autonomous Database Cloud Service, Oracle Autonomous Transaction Processing.

Leveraging innovative machine learning and automation capabilities, Oracle Autonomous Transaction Processing delivers cost savings, security, availability, and productivity.

Oracle’s new self-driving database cloud service is built to run the world’s most demanding finance, retail, manufacturing, and government applications, supporting a complex mix of high-performance transaction processing, reporting, batch, and analytic workloads.

“Oracle is by far the best database in the world and it just got a lot better because now it’s autonomous,” says Ellison. “This delivers a much more reliable, much more secure system – a system that protects against data theft, a system that is up 99,995% of the time, and a system that makes organisations and their developers dramatically more productive.”

Traditionally, creating a database management system required experts to custom build and manually maintain a complex hardware and software stack. Oracle Autonomous Database uses machine learning to provide a self-driving, self-securing, and self-repairing database service with cloud economies of scale and elasticity.

The service enables users to instantly create new autonomous databases and easily convert existing databases, dramatically reducing costs and time to market.

Complementing the existing Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse service, Oracle Autonomous Transaction Processing can support a complex mix of high-performance transactions, reporting, batch, IoT, and machine learning in a single database, allowing for simpler application development and deployment, and enabling real-time analytics, personalisation, and fraud detection on live transactional data.

According to Oracle, users can:

* Cut costs: Complete automation of database and infrastructure operations cuts administrative costs up to 80%. The efficiency of a self-optimising database together with elastic pay-per-use cuts runtime costs up to 90%.

* Reduce risk: Automatic application of the latest security updates with no downtime eliminates cyber-attack vulnerabilities. Protection from all types of failures, including system failures, regional outages, and user errors delivers 99,995% availability, or less than 2,5 minutes of downtime a month, including maintenance. Database Vault prevents administrators from snooping on user data.

* Accelerate innovation: Eliminating database maintenance allows database administrators to focus on getting more value from data. Developers become more agile by instantly creating and effortlessly using databases that require no manual tuning. Integrated machine learning algorithms enable the development of applications that perform realtime predictions, such as personalized shopping and fraud detection. The simplicity of upgrading existing databases to the autonomous cloud enables IT to transform to a modern, agile cloud model quickly and easily.