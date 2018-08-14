RS Components signs partnership with Zerynth

RS Components has signed a partnership agreement with Zerynth, a start-up company that develops middleware software for Internet of Things (IoT) projects and applications.

The key essence of the agreement is that the Zerynth IoT development environment will be available via a portal on the DesignSpark engineering community, enabling easy access for customers to download the tools.

Zerynth has developed a powerful suite of software tools that enables the programming of highly popular 32-bit microcontrollers and their connection to leading cloud infrastructures, enabling the fast deployment of IoT-enabled technology. The suite is a free and cross-platform integrated development environment that runs on Windows, Linux and Mac OS X based computers.

The toolkit includes a compiler, debugger and an advanced code editor, as well as providing tutorials and example projects, and allows engineers and developers to use either the Python programming language or a hybrid version of C/Python.

Engineers can start to program after installing Zerynth VMs (Virtual Machines) on one of the many supported microcontrollers from leading manufacturers including Espressif, Nordic Semiconductor, NXP, Microchip/Atmel and STMicroelectronics, and connect them to leading cloud services from Amazon, Google, IBM or Microsoft.

The DesignSpark Zerynth Studio suite is available to download from the DesignSpark community website, which offers a suite of free software tools and a host of resources and information to help engineers develop their electronics projects and quickly take them from concept to the creation of prototype devices.

“Our mission is to help speed up projects and development for the IoT by reducing complexity and removing the barriers to entry for engineers,” says Gabriele Montelisciani, CEO at Zerynth. “This concept is a perfect fit with RS’ DesignSpark commitment to the maker and engineering communities, so we are delighted to sign up a leading player in the industry and thereby maximise the exposure of Zerynth and our innovative IoT programming technologies.”

“This agreement represents a pivotal step in the evolution of our partnership model and the augmentation of RS’ strategy for the IoT,” says Richard Curtin, vice-president of strategic alliances at RS. “It is the first global IoT-based SaaS commercial agreement for RS and Electrocomponents plc and is a supreme example of our commitment to innovation and to bringing world-class products, technologies and solutions to our customers.

“The Zerynth suite is fast becoming the ‘Android’ for embedded IoT applications and is a key addition to the DesignSpark suite of enabling design and development tools for engineers.”