Programme Administrator

An exciting opportunity exists for a competent Programme Administrator for the Care & Treatment Programme. The successful incumbent will be based in the OR Tambo District, Eastern Cape. The organisation offers a total cost of employment package. This is a contract position with the possibility of renewal in line with funder’s requirements.

Purpose of the position

To support the Site Manager using a variety of administrative, project management, communication & organizational skills to ensure effective service delivery to the Care and Treatment programme.

Minimum requirements:

– Diploma in Management or Project Management/ Equivalent Qualification

– 3 years’ project management experience

– Public health services experience

– Data management and reporting experience

– Valid Code 08 Drivers license

– Computer literate in MS office

– Own transport

– Fluent in isiXhosa will be advantageous

– Clear criminal record

Key Performance Areas:

– Attend technical biweekly meetings and monthly partner consortium meetings

– Ensure that the filling system is in place and efficiently maintained

– Work with lead driver in monitoring or tracking the fleet and submit weekly reports to the Site Manager.

– Work closely with the Project Accountant

– Receive quotes for suppliers and submit to finance for authorization

– Ensure that petty cash analysis, reconcile and submit to Programme Manager firstly for approval before submission to Finance by the 7th of each month

– Ensure that creditors/suppliers are paid on time

– Assist with the coordination of training

– Submit training authorizations requests to Training Manager after Programme Managers review and approval. Hold regular meeting with Training Coordinator.

– Ensure an accurate register is maintained with staff’s contactable details

– Organize induction sessions for new staff members, including provision or uniform and necessary resources.

– Coordinate THC information contracts and benefit documentation

– Coordinate the Amathole Site Office Care and Treatment HR, and Finance databases remotely

– Identify and collaborate with Care and Treatment health service providers to sensitize and build relationships with Health Services and other stakeholders in addition to ensuring THC branding is utilized in all meetings

– Support other THC teams and activities across the programme

– Ad hoc mini audits (leave, time keeping, debit cards, petty cash etc.)

– Facilitate Clinical staff to share success stories, programme for weekly round up by Wednesday every week

– Minute taking and PowerPoint presentation preparation

– Coordination of the Programme Manager’s work schedule

– Assisting with drafting of budget by sourcing relevant information

Knowledge, Skills and Competencies

– Non-judgemental, trustworthy and empathetic

– Good communication skills

– Good interpersonal, conflict management and negotiation skills

– Flexible and innovative

– Time management and monitoring skills

– A team leader and team player, able to work in multi-disciplinary teams

– Ability to work in a high profile, fast-paced environment

Closing date: 19 August 2018

Preference will be given to suitably qualified applicants who are members of the designated groups in line with the Employment Equity Plan and targets of TB HIV Care. We also encourage people with disabilities to apply. In the event that you do not hear from us after a month from the closing date, please consider your application as unsuccessful. TB HIV Care reserves the right to amend and/or withdraw adverts at any time without notification

