Axiz partners with Sinefa

Axiz has signed a partnership with Sinefa, giving its Advanced Technologies channel partners realtime network traffic insights to drive superior application performance.

Jacques Malherbe, Axiz chief technology officer and managing executive of Advanced Technologies, comments: “Advanced Technologies is extremely excited to welcome this partnership into our ecosystem. The Sinefa offering will present our channel partners with the opportunity to achieve superior network performance within their own businesses and those they interact with.

“As we continue to develop and grow ecosystems within which we introduce our partners and customers to environments that transcend technology, Axiz constantly seeks new and progressive partners like Sinefa to add to our comprehensive range of solutions within the ICT space,” he adds.

“Being able to provide our customer base with the four key elements offered by Sinefa which include increasing networking performance, a reduction in help-desk calls and tickets, data analytics and lastly better-performing cloud applications, we are truly pleased to be associated with this multifaceted solution,” says business development manager, Deslin Pillay.

Sinefa CEO, Con Nikolouzakis, is also positive about the partnership: “We’re pleased that Sinefa is now part of the suite of products the Advanced Technologies

team at Axiz use to create tailored, holistic technology solutions for their channel partners.

“Sinefa now sits alongside 50 of the world’s leading technology brands as a service that allows Axiz to create seamless end-to-end technology solutions that offer pervasive network traffic visibility. Our real-time, actionable insights will enable Axiz’s channel partners to optimize application performance and workforce productivity.

“We’re expanding our international footprint, so partnering with Axiz to take Sinefa to the African region is an exciting step in this strategy,” Nikolouzakis adds.