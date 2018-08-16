Lexmark launches new mid-range printers

Lexmark has announced the availability of a new generation of mid-range monochrome products.

These intelligent devices are equipped with the latest capabilities, allowing users to focus on growing their business.

The new single function and MFP series brings an unparalleled combination of reliability, productivity and security to desktop-sized devices built for medium and small workgroups.

“This new generation of Lexmark mid-range monochrome products brings the power and durability of a departmental printer or MFP to the desktop,” says Jason Bennett, enterprise sales director for Lexmark South Africa.

“The devices include powerful multi-core processors that enable speedy, convenient performance, plus the reliability and security features that customers across the globe expect from Lexmark. In addition, new productivity enhancements help organisations get more done.”

With sturdy metal frames and long-lasting components, the MS and MX 320, 420, 520, and 620 Series of devices offer reliability, durability and duty cycles that minimise waste, enhance longevity and minimise the need for service and support. Long-life components, cartridge yields up to 25,000 pages, and a maximum input capacity of 2 300 pages (with optional trays) keeps these devices working with fewer user interventions.

All devices feature a skilled scanner that can accurately capture up to 100 images per minute, even with mixed originals which helps users get what they need in a flash. A powerful multicore processor with up to 2Gs of standard memory simultaneously handles multiple tasks so users can send a fax while they print.

The devices also have easy access to time-saving solutions like Scan Centre and Shortcut Centre, enhancing productivity, accessibility, energy savings, and user experience.

Lexmark boosts productivity by integrating with networks, mobile users, and even cloud storage. This meets a wide range of user needs from standard Ethernet and Wi-Fi to optional interfaces; like serial, parallel and fibre.

Lexmark’s full-spectrum security features help protect documents, devices and networks from unauthorised access and are fully integrated into every product in the series. Lexmark responds to multi-faceted security threats with a holistic approach, providing systematic security for the device, the fleet and across the network infrastructure, resulting in a safer, more productive environment.

The series’ new media handling capability supports a wider range of media types with better performance for more accurate print jobs. Double-sided scanning means less paper movement in the capture process. Font outlining on greys and new and improved printing algorithms enhance fine line resolution and overall print quality. Even complex files with images, charts, and small prints emerge from these devices just as designed.

Workers can complete tasks via approved mobile devices with the free Lexmark Mobile Print app. Output is also available via AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, Mopria or Windows Mobile. A scan-to-mobile feature lets users scan pages on the Lexmark MFP, then view and share the scans from their mobile device.

The new printes meet the most stringent global environmental requirements, including the new Energy STAR 2.0 certification and the EPEAT Silver rating.

“At the heart of this new generation of monochrome machines is a powerful multicore processor that supports true multitasking, and has twice as much standard memory as previous-generation devices,” says Bennett. “Like all Lexmark products, these new devices are designed to be reliable, productive and secure additions to customers’ IT assets.”