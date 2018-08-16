Riccardo Federici joins Comic Con lineup

Riccardo Federici will be joining local and international comic book artists at Comic Con Africa 2018.

Federici was born in Rome in 1976. He took up an early interest for drawing and painting, while playing the drums.

After getting his art diploma, he attended the Architecture Faculty in The Sapienza University of Roma. At the same time, he studied physiology. He was drawing anatomical illustrations, children comic strips, and ad campaign illustrations, until he signed an edition contract for the realisation of two comic strip albums “La Madone de Pellini”.

In 2009 he started work on a graphic novel called Saria, in which each page is painted. His desire for creation lead him to painting, mostly with oils and to sculpting.

Currently he is working on covers and interior art for DC Comics and creator owned titles, including Batman, Aquaman, Green Lantern, and Birdman.

Riccardo designed the Batman Metal characters for the biggest DC Comics series of 2017; Dark Nights: Metal.

He also did the full interior art by hand for Batman Metal: Murder Machine #1.

The Comic Con Africa experience will include the Artist Alley – a space for independent artists who are producing original artwork in the form of comics, prints, posters and self-published novels, and books.

Comic Con Africa will be held from 14 – 16 September 2018 at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit & International Convention Centre. Comic Con Africa is a multi-genre entertainment and comic convention that features comic books, games, arts, movies, pop culture elements and more.

The event is organised by Reed Exhibitions Africa, ReedPOP and VS Gaming.