Why key verticals risk cyberattacks

Industrial and energy enterprises, as well as transport and logistics companies, are vulnerable to cyberattacks because of understaffing, underinvestment by senior management and the human factor.

And, with almost 40%* of ICS computers facing attacks every six months, these cybersecurity gaps in critical infrastructure can significantly increase the risks for organisations.

According to Kaspersky Lab’s State of Industrial Cybersecurity 2018 survey, depending on the industry, organisations have different assessments concerning the damage caused to their business by cyberthreats.

For transport and logistics companies that build their business based on a service model, the most negative impact is losing customer confidence (75%). But for the majority of manufacturing enterprises (66%) and energy companies (73%), their biggest concern is compromising the quality of production due to a cyberattack.

The research found that, despite the frequency and debilitating impact of ICS network attacks, only 52% of companies have dedicated response measures in place to deal with such an incident. This is compared to the protection afforded to corporate networks, which is at a more mature level: the majority (77%) have implemented response measures in the case of incidents affecting corporate IT.

There are several common reasons why this might be the case, which unite industrial organisations as they struggle to keep ICS networks secure.

The first is that they are often under-resourced and under-skilled.

The task of protecting industrial networks often falls to those providing corporate information security. In 40% of manufacturing organisations, ICS protection is the responsibility of corporate IT security officers. Within transport and logistics companies, over half of those surveyed (58%) confirm that ICS safety is provided by a dedicated team working full-time to combat threats.

Industrial organisations, especially those with complex technological processes, need highly specialised, qualified employees to fill the gap. For example, in the energy sector, where national critical infrastructure is managed with the help of ICS, the main challenge when it comes to security management (61%) is hiring employees with the relevant skills.

Indusrial organisations also report a lack of top management involvement that causes underfunding.

In many enterprises, IT security is a priority for senior management, but in more than half (54%) of manufacturing companies, top management is little – if at all – involved in ICS protection issues, which results in underinvestment. Indeed, two-thirds (66%) do not have a dedicated budget for providing security of critical infrastructure. And this position remains unchanged, even in the event or risk of an incident, with 17% of manufacturing organisations not considering this a sufficient enough reason to invest in ICS security.

Adding to the risk is the evergreen problem of the human factor in ICS security.

The consequences of employee errors pose a critical threat to half of all organisations in all sectors (49%). This is not surprising, given that after malware and ransomware, it is the most common reason for security incidents in ICS (27%).

Fortunately, companies are aware of this problem and are trying to solve it by training personnel and creating rules of behavior on critical infrastructure objects. 82% of organisations have already implemented training for employees, contractors and vendors.

Whatever the most feared consequences for industrial organisations, the only way to prevent or lessen the effect of an attack is to put in place robust safety measures and procedures for ICS networks. Monitoring and timely responses to incidents on industrial networks should become key IT security priorities, along with educating and arming staff on how to minimise the risks to their business.

“Cyberthreats are constantly evolving and targeted attacks, such as the recent Triton and Industroyer, exploit employee weakness. Incidents caused by accidental actions of employees can lead to data leaks and the failure or complete shutdown of production processes. For enterprises, this could lead to huge financial and reputational losses,” says Georgy Shebuldaev, head of Kaspersky Industrial Cybersecurity Business Development.

“To stop this from happening, a combination of technical and administrative measures are required, which includes both the training of personnel and implementation of specialised cyberdefense systems for all levels of industrial infrastructure.”