10 finalists for SuperTeacher award

South Africa’s longest-running national ICT in education awards are imminent and 10 finalists from an outstanding crop of educators have been selected by the judges.

The finalists will soon be on their way to the ISPA SuperTeacher of the Year Awards that are scheduled to take place as part of the annual iWeek Internet industry conference and exhibition. This year’s iWeek event is taking place in Cape Town from 20 August to 24 August 2018.

The ISPA SuperTeacher of the Year Awards are a highlight of both iWeek and the country’s ICT in education advocacy calendar and see the ten educators selected as finalists competing for the titles of ISPA SuperTeacher of the Year, ISPA TechTeacher of the Year and ISPA MobileTechTeacher at a gala dinner that will conclude iWeek held this year at the Westin Hotel.

The names of the 10 finalists, in no particular order, are: Leanne Bishop of Grantleigh College; Mabore Lekalakala of Mapudithomo Primary School; Matthew Hains of Saheti School; Fiona Beal of The Rock Academy; Matema Jacobeth Malatji of Diopong Primary School; Peggy Jona of Bakuba Primary School; Dimakatso Sefora of Saron Primary School; Khatija Osman of Durban Girls’ College; Nombuso Precious Thobela of Vulamasango Primary School; and Cyril Nkosana Nkabinde of Zonkizizwe Secondary School.

The competition is managed by the Digital Education Institute (DEI), a non-profit educational organisation. The 2018 ISPA SuperTeacher of the Year competition gives educators an opportunity to showcase their skills in using Information Communication Technologies (ICT) to improve the educational environment in their classrooms, schools or communities.

According to project manager, Milford Malunga of DEI: “The required projects submitted by the ten ISPA SuperTeacher of the Year finalists reflect the growing influence and importance of the wider digital environment. The impact of our digital world can clearly be seen in the improving quality and scope of the finalists’ projects year after year. The judges wish all of the deserving finalists well this year as they compete for this most sought-after of ICT accolades.”

Several teachers are top achievers in previous ISPA SuperTeacher of the Year competitions. After participating in educator ICT training managed by DEI and sponsored by ISPA and its members, the above educators’ closing projects were judged to be the best amongst the many received that demonstrated the value of the teachers’ enhanced ICT skills.

ISPA’s Train the Teacher project has equipped over 5 000 teachers with ICT skills thanks to continued support from ISPA’s members. South Africa’s longest-running ICT in education competition is sponsored by ISPA, a non-profit Internet industry representative body.