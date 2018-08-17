ESET launches new endpoint security

ESET has launched a new line of endpoint security solutions designed to provide tools for prevention and management of cyber risks on a global scale.

ESET Dynamic Threat Defense is an off-premise cloud sandboxing solution providing almost instant analysis of zero-day and ransomware threats before they reach the network.

As recently reported by Forrester, buyers want an “endpoint security suite that consolidates capabilities and minimises complexity when possible.”

ESET’s new line of cybersecurity solutions meets this demand and also offers the new ESET Security Management Center, a revamp of the renowned online console ESET Remote Administrator.

The online console provides not only complete network visibility and full security management via one single pane of glass, but also fully customisable reporting and single-click threat remediation, adding important complexity-minimising elements to the whole suite.

“We understand global businesses increasingly requires cybersecurity solutions that are more tailored to their specific needs” explains Carey van Vlaanderen, CEO at ESET Southern Africa. “Get your hands on our latest offering and you’ll see how easily manageable a security solution can be.”

The ESET Endpoint Protection solutions offers business increased protection with the new Ransomware Shield and additional protection layer that evaluates all executed applications based on their behaviour and reputation in order to block ransomware.

With increased visibility of the alerts being sent to ESET LiveGrid, a platform made up of 110-million sensors worldwide and verified by ESET R&D centres.