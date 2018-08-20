Accessories can boost digital transformation

Highlighting the impact technology accessories are having on re-defining the workplace, 89% of European organisations are either planning, about to start, or currently undergoing some form of digital transformation.

According to the research from IDC, sponsored by Targus, a further 6% of businesses have already completed digital transformation, which includes employers changing the devices provided to their workforce to enable greater levels of productivity, collaboration and agility, as well as to improve talent attraction and retention.

The research – based on 600 interviews with business and IT decision-makers across the UK, France, Germany and the Middle East – gleaned insights as to their approach to mobility and digital transformation; the drivers and adoption of accessories; the impact of these within the workplace; and their approach to accessories moving forward.

While nearly every organisation across the globe is talking about digital transformation, many projects are stalling due to the “digital deadlock” – a term coined by IDC, which describes the blockers restricting employers from managing change within their business. Ensuring individuals are educated, engaged and know how to correctly deploy technologies is fundamental to the success of any digital transformation strategy, according to the report’s findings.

With organisations always looking for new ways to boost employee productivity levels – 60% across Europe admitted to changing their working environment in an effort to do so – it’s not surprising workplace accessories are becoming a key productivity driver. In fact, many businesses found that inappropriate, or a lack of, accessories significantly harmed employee productivity.

Measurement of helpdesk inquiries shows employees reporting higher levels of inquiries or complaints regarding power requirements, peripherals, missing accessories, and damaged devices due to lack of appropriate cases.

However, while four in five (77%) of IT managers admitted to receiving complaints relating to missing or unavailable accessories, fewer issues are reported to IT than to line managers. These findings suggest IT departments, which could be responsible for accessory deployments, may be in some way detached from the experiences of those using them.

There is also a stark contrast in the value that businesses that have completed digital transformation projects place on the role of accessories – such as premium bags and cases, docking stations, privacy screens and cable locks – in driving productivity, compared to those that have not yet undergone digital transformation.

Despite productivity being the main driver behind organisations undergoing digital transformation efforts, half of organisations (49%) also claimed to be making changes to the accessories they offer in order to facilitate greater collaboration, as well as a similar number (50%) doing so to support new, agile ways of working.

As an increasing number of employees are now required to work remotely – four in five (79%) claimed their roles involve them frequently travelling, and two-thirds (67%) held non-deskbound roles – mobility has changed the way staff achieve results.

With many individuals now relying on accessories to create the same working experience they would get when working from the office – when working remotely or from home – it’s essential employers are providing the right tools and technologies to make this possible.

With technology transcending geographical location, there have never been more opportunities for talented workers to jump ship and move onto alternative employers. Understanding the importance of retaining valuable members of staff, one in four (37%) organisations are changing working environments to retain talent, while two-thirds (66%) of digitally advanced organisations see the benefits of mobile working environments for talent retention.

Marcus Harvey, regional director of commercial business: EMEA at Targus, comments: “While the majority of organisations are either carrying out or planning some form of digital transformation, many are still doing so redundantly, because they feel they should, not because they actually understand the value behind it.

“Because of this, it is becoming obvious they are not communicating the changes they are undergoing throughout the business and why, leaving employees in the dark and resulting in disengagement.

“To combat this, employers must ensure they bring their workforce with them and consult them regularly, in order to provide the technology and supporting accessories that can enable positive change, and encourage a more collaborative spirit. W

“orking outside the office has never been easier and the very concept of work is ever changing. Businesses must ensure their accessories support innovation and productivity wherever they are working. Despite technology being the driver behind digital transformation, people are the true agents of change, so making sure they are engaged and bought into the vision behind such moves is critical to improving the working environment.”

Nathan Budd, senior consulting manager at IDC, add: “Digital transformation projects are stalling because organisations are failing to manage change and the impact such change will have on their employees. For organisations serious about delivering transformed working environments, agility, productivity and innovation, it’s time to invest in the right tools for the job. This requires a fundamental shift in the way in which leaders introduce new technology, the way they define customer experience, as well as the way in which they engage employees and stakeholders.”