SkyGroup appointed Barco ClickShare Training Centre

SkyGroup Communications has been appointed by Barco, a global leader in enterprise collaboration technology, as an official ClickShare training centre in South Africa.

As a result of the appointment, SkyGroup is able to provide its resellers with customised training sessions on how to best use, deploy and support Barco’s ClickShare . Not only will this aid resellers and partners to better cater for a client’s needs, but will also help reduce technical queries around various aspects of the products, which will be covered in the training courses.

“Our appointment as an official Barco training centre is a further step in our positioning as a value-added distributor for our clients, taking us beyond just being a provider of product,” explains Marius van Wyk, operations and technical director at SkyGroup Communications. “We have seen a surge in demand for Barco solutions as today’s businesses seek to become more collaborative in their approach and dealings with their own internal and external teams.

“As a training centre we can ensure our resellers don’t just deliver solutions, but are able to use the knowledge they have gleaned in the training to take their customers to the next level.”

As a Barco ClickShare Certified Training Centre, SkyGroup will be offering both Specialist and Technical Expert training. The ClickShare Specialist training courses on offer are ideal for sales professionals looking to develop a deeper understanding of the technologies that they are selling. The ClickShare Technical Expert module now offered by SkyGroup, focuses on installation engineers, giving them the technical wherewithal to assist clients with installations and support queries.

Resellers can use the courses as a means to ensure their vendor competency requirements are met, and that they retain and maintain their status as authorised and certified Barco resellers. This provides end users with peace of mind that their partners are well versed in the inner workings of the full Barco solution stack.

“A core area of focus is in the training is security. This is something that is of paramount importance in a digitally connected world, where infrastructure and devices are continually at risk when it comes to cyber threats. A trained and certified professional will now be able to ensure that the right security measures have been put in place when using Barco technology in their business,” Van Wyk adds.