Smart mattress technology for a better night’s sleep

An advanced sensor device that scientifically determines the type of mattress that will ensure maximum comfort and support for each person is being launched in South Africa.

The development has been achieved through close collaboration between South African independent specialist sleep group Bed King and a Canadian company that specialises in making pressure mapping systems that measure and graphically illustrate contact points between surfaces.

“We spend about a third of our lives in bed, and we now have a scientific way in which to ensure that our rest and sleep is supported by the optimal level of comfort and support,” says Bed King founder Mervyn Ewertse.

“We have refined this technology to best meet our customers’ needs and to take the guess-work out of determining the right mattress for each customer. We believe this is the first time the technology has been used in South African stores to precisely measure the level of comfort and support in mattresses.”

Bed King is introducing the technology in its 13 branches in Gauteng, the Western Cape and Mpumalanga and will use it to measure optimal comfort and support levels in its Comfort Solutions range of 12 mattresses.

Each store will feature a Comfort Solutions Lab equipped with pressure mapping systems. These will be able clients to find their comfort level based on their unique “pressure map” – the areas of the mattress where their body presses into the mattress.

Bed King plans to install Comfort Solutions Labs in all stores by end-June.

“Pressure destroys comfort,” Ewertse explains. “The greater the pressure on the body from the mattress, the less the comfort. The less the pressure on the body, the greater the comfort. The greater the pressure from the mattress, the more you will toss and turn.”

The degree of pressure varies from person to person depending on such factors as body shape, build and weight. “You could be a very light person but need firm support because you sleep on your stomach. You could be a very heavy person who sleeps on your side and doesn’t need very firm support because you have broad hips and need softer support,” explains Ewertse.

“Our focus has been on reducing pressure on the body to enhance comfort and on ensuring that the support given by the mattress accords with factors such as your sleeping position, body weight, body shape and spinal alignment.”

Taking the form of a spacious booth, each in-store Comfort Solutions Lab will include one mattress with a pressure mapping sensor built into it.

Customers will lie on the test mattress and assume their sleep position or positions. Data from pressure mapping sensors will be displayed on a screen to enable customers to see the pressure points on their bodies.

“We will be able to show them gaps in the support structure of the mattress,” says Ewertse. “The more the mattress fills hollows of the body, the greater the support. The less the body fills hollows, the less the support and the greater the pressure on the spine. We can then show them what type of comfort and support structure they need and identify exactly which of the four comfort and support levels in mattresses in our Comfort Solutions range is perfect for them.

“In cases where partners sleep in different positions, we will determine which mattress suits both or, if there is a significant difference in their comfort needs, we will offer to make a mattress with two different comfort levels and specially manufacture this.”