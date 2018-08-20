ZTE bounces back in SA

ZTE South Africa has resumed operations following the lifting of the ban by the US government, and the local operation of the Chinese telecommunications giant is back up and running at full capacity.

The recent US ban led to the corporation suspending business operations across the globe, including South Africa.

The Department of Commerce and the company reached a settlement agreement on 7 June, and identified all further steps required to prevent the denial order being terminated by 15 July.

The company has implemented all of the compliance requirements and was operating within hours of the lifting of the ban, at full capacity, with a brand new board of directors and global executive management team.

ZTE confirms that research and development (R&D) schedules or future business, under the guidance of the denial order, were not impacted; and all customers and alliance partners inn South Africa have now resumed full business activities.

Fu Zhen, chief technology officer of ZTE South Africa, comments: “We work in an informed market in this country that has confidence in ZTE’s intellectual property (IP) and R&D capabilities, as evidenced by the encouragement and patience of our customers during this difficult time. ZTE remains immensely appreciative of this support.”

He notes that ZTE South Africa continues to support the greater South African community through ongoing corporate social investment (CSI) initiatives which also never ceased during the suspension of operations period.

“We have in the past gone on record with our commitment to be a driving force in the upliftment of South Africa’s crucial areas and specifically telecommunications. ZTE will continue to strive to improve structures and create better support for the future 5G network,” Zhen says.

He adds that fibre alone will only benefit a small portion of the country, but that a combination of fibre and 5G can make it commercially viable to provide broadband to a much greater proportion of the population and, in so doing so, address the needs of the greater community.

“As the leading global innovator of 5G ZTE will continue to be a driving force in South Africa to uplift telecommunications infrastructure, service our market and contribute to economic growth,” he comments.