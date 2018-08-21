Cummins tops for diversity for 12th year

Cummins has been named one of the Top 50 companies for diversity and inclusion for a 12th consecutive year by DiversityInc. Cummins ranked number 12 on the 2018 annual list, which included more than 1 000 participating companies.

In addition to making the Top 50 list, Cummins was also cited on three of DiversityInc’s specialty lists.

These rankings are:

* Number nine for Top Companies for Supplier Diversity;

* Number seven for Top Companies for Executive Women; and

* Number 20 for Top Companies for Executive Diversity Councils.

“The more we grow and expand globally, the more important it is that we attract and develop employees from around the world, who have the knowledge and skills to work effectively in the markets in which we do business,” says Kelley Bertoux Creveling, executive director, global diversity and right environment at Cummins. “We’re at our best when we fully include those unique perspectives, experiences and languages – truly leveraging the power of diversity and inclusion.”

The DiversityInc Top 50 list, issued yearly since 2001, recognises the top US companies in terms of diversity and inclusion management. These companies excel in such areas as hiring, retaining and promoting women, minorities, people with disabilities, LGBT, and veterans. The DiversityInc Top 50 ranking is based on empirical data obtained through organisations that fill out a survey.