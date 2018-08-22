Changes to the AYO board

AYO Technology has made some changes to its board.

Dr Wallace Mgoqi, Dennis George, Sello Rasethaba and Rosemary Mosia have been appointed as independent non-executive directors with immediate effect, while Khalid Abdulla, Walter Madzonga, Telang Ntsasa and Mbuso Khoza have resigned.

Salim Young has stepped down as the independent non-executive chairman but remains an independent non-executive director, and Dr Mgoqi has been appointed as chairman.

As part of the changes, Nobulungisa Mbaliseli who was seconded by African Equity Empowerment Investments, has returned to AEEI and is no longer the company secretary.