Employee screening a must for start-ups

As the startup sector gains momentum in South Africa, entrepreneurs are urged to ensure their recruitment efforts are well thought out.

This is the word from Rudi Kruger, GM of LexisNexis Data Services, who says: “Start-ups are created to address specific needs, so while this type of venture has large potential for growth, the markets can be fickle and success is not always guaranteed.

“Adding to that, the wrong hire can have damaging effects on any company, but for start-ups bringing the wrong candidate into the fold can be fatal to its future.”

Often, due the unpredictable nature of such businesses, start-up companies choose to look at active job-seekers rather than passive candidates when opening their doors to new hires. The benefit of active job seekers is that they are more flexible and are more likely to take chances on new, exciting endeavours and are often able to fill available positions immediately.

However, due to the fledging status attached to start-ups, many businessowners forgo the necessary background checks when hiring, choosing to rely on methods such as referrals from personal or work connections.

But when it comes to the start-up hiring process, Kruger said using big business mentality is of optimal importance.

“A start-up is a company with small beginnings looking to expand into big business. With the right planning, a start-up can easily cement its place among other established businesses. This is when the hiring process becomes critical. It is important to note that not every active candidate is available for the right reasons.

“An employee with suspicious past behaviours can be damaging to the growth of a young business, and this is something start-ups looking to build trustworthy reputations should be wary of,” Kruger says.

Start-ups are often cashed strapped entities, making possible failures fatal and the right hire all the more essential. In addition, start-up teams tend to be small, with one employee taking on numerous roles. One bad hire can therefore have a ripple effect on the company.

“Unverified client-facing employees for example, pose a threat to a fledgling company’s reputation, while employees working within the inner systems of the business holding sensitive finance information can be detrimental to the company’s pockets,” says Kruger.

“It is important for start-up owners to remember that a fledgling business is in a vulnerable position due to the learning process everyone is going through. This makes it easier for suspect behaviours to slip through the cracks and go unnoticed. It is best to run a background check on every employee.”

