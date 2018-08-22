New mobile workstations from Lenovo

Lenovo is launching a new addition to its ThinkPad mobile workstation portfolio, the ThinkPad P1.

The ThinkPad P1 fulfills the desire for workstation performance and reliability in a thin and light design.

The ThinkPad P1 has a signature, black finish, glass touchpad and seamless keyboard. Its power supply is 35% smaller and lighter than predecessors.

Certified for key ISV applications, the ThinkPad P1 features 8th Gen Intel Xeon and Core processors, including support for the Core i9 CPU, and delivers ECC memory support and clocks speeds up to 4.6GHz. It has the latest NVIDIA Quadro P1000 and P2000 professional graphics cards.

The mobile workstation offers a 15-inch, 4K UHD display, representing 100% of the Adobe colour gamut, as well as a touchscreen, IR camera standard, 4TB of M.2 PCIe premier storage and 64Gb of memory at 2667MHz.

Lenovo is also introducing its new ThinkPad P72, a recommended choice for users in the oil and gas, automotive and financial industries.

A true desktop replacement, this 17-inch chassis includes the latest 8th Gen Intel Xeon and Core processors, and the most powerful NVIDIA Quadro graphics – up to P5200.

It also features up to 6Tb of storage, 128Gb of memory and 16Gb of Intel Optane memory.