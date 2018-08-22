Pitches for LaunchLab Ideas Programme invited

Nedbank Stellenbosch University LaunchLab together with partners, Nedbank, Mercedes-Benz SA and WineTech hsve launched the second season of its 2018 LaunchLab Ideas Programme, with the aim of accelerating entrepreneurs and startup founders to begin to build from their vision, turning it into a reality to prosper in Africa.

LaunchLab’s mission is to facilitate valuable connections for startups and corporates, as well as other relevant business partners to help those startups excel. The Ideas Programme is intended primarily for very early-stage businesses looking to validate their concepts or improve their technology offering to their market.

LaunchLab provides access to its client network who are actively looking for startups to partner with, which aids in the validation process.

LaunchLab is looking for startup business ideas in multiple industries, including but not limited to artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, agritech and food innovation, insuretech, safety, fintech, blockchain, education, cleantech, Internet of Things (IoT) and social enterprises.

This programme helps new concepts and potential businesses validate their concepts with real market players and starts their journey towards the maturity required to acquire customers and obtain investment.

“The wide range of industry focus areas this year means that you will find a place for your innovative business idea,” says Philip Marais, LaunchLab CEO. “This is a great opportunity to accelerate that business idea towards market readiness.

“The impact that engaging with our corporate clients offers cannot be underestimated. We find that startups that engage with our clients can accelerate their growth faster than startups following the traditional route to market because the client does not only help provide finance for the startup but access to market as well.”

LaunchLab will be holding information sessions at various partner campuses around South Africa to provide further context and engagement around the Ideas Programme and the various industries.

Information sessions will be held at University of Pretoria on 23 Augusts from 11H00 to 14h00 and at Stellenbosch University on 28 August from 16h00 to 17h00.

To book for these info sessions visit https://launchlab.co.za/ideas2018

Submissions opened in August, and the deadline for online submission entries is 28 September 2018. The top 10 finalists will be notified by the second week in October.