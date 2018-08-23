DCC to distribute Lenovo in SADC

Drive Control Corporation (DCC) has been appointed as the official distributor for Lenovo’s consumer and commercial products to the SADC region, which includes Botswana, Namibia, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Lenovo products will be available to DCC’s partners in each SADC country and will include devices such as laptops, desktops, All-in-Ones (AiO), tablets and peripherals.

The Lenovo and DCC partnership represents an important step for both organisations’ market growth in the SADC region.

Jenny Rex, sales director of DCC, comments: “Lenovo is undoubtedly a world leader and a very important addition to our range of products and services to the SADC region. We look forward to working with the Lenovo team and believe our channel partners will greatly benefit from our new partnership.”

Thibault Dousson, GM off Lenovo Southern Africa, says: “The SADC region is an important focus area for Lenovo, as the personal technology market continues to grow there. We are very excited about our partnership with DCC, their experience and presence in the local market will enable us to expand our African footprint even further.”

The distribution agreement will also see DCC holding Lenovo stock in each country either through its own branch offices in Botswana, Namibia and Mozambique or through its partners. DCC partners will also have access to Lenovo’s service centres situated in the SADC region.