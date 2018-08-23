Modest growth for hardcopy peripherals

The worldwide hardcopy peripherals (HCP) market grew 0,9% year over year with more than 23,5-million units shipped in the second quarter of 2018 (2Q18).

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, inkjet and laser unit shipments both expanded in the quarter, each growing 0,8% year over year.

Notable highlights from the quarter include:

* HP Inc remained the top HCP company with 3,5% year-over-year shipment growth. Third-ranked Epson and fourth-ranked Brother also saw positive year-over-year growth, while second-ranked Canon declined 4,4% year over year.

* Colour laser 21ppm-30 ppm devices recorded year-over-year growth of 41,1% in unit shipments. The double-digit expansion was helped by strong performances from the top companies, especially HP Inc, Brother, Canon, and Xerox.

* Epson enjoyed the largest year-over-year shipment growth, increasing 5,1% to more than 4,1-million units shipped. This was largely due to its strong growth within the Asia/Pacific and Japan regions where business inkjets and ink tank models continue to thrive.

* HP Inc enjoyed a particularly strong performance in Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan) and the US. HP’s growth was driven by attractive inkjet pricing deals as well as strong demand from small business customers for the Colour LaserJet Pro MFP M281, a colour laser device.