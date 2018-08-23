Mustek expects higher earnings per share

Mustek has issued a trading statement, informing shareholder that, for the year ended 30 June 2018, its earnings per share is expected to be significantly higher than the previous financial year.

Headline earnings per share are expected to be between 99,95 cents and 108,08 cents while basic earnings per share is expected to be between 23% and 33% higher than the previous financial year at between 98,79 cents and 106,83 cents.

Net asset value per share is expected to be between 15% and 16% higher than the previous financial year at between 1 344,44 cents and 1 356,13 cents.

Mustek’s financial results for the year ended 30 June 2018 are expected to be published on or about 30 August 2018.