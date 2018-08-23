New OMEN lineup from HP

HP has unveiled new OMEN hardware and mobile software innovations for gaming enthusiasts.

The OMEN Obelisk, the latest addition to the desktop gaming family, will be one of the first systems to carry the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 Series of GPUs, while the OMEN Game Stream for Android will bring OMEN gaming experiences to mobile devices.

In addition, HP unveiled new features that have been added to the OMEN Mindframe Headset, the world’s first headset with active earcup cooling technology.

“HP is focused on delivering incredible experiences that fuel the future of gaming and enable the community to perform at their best,” said Ravi Perumal, category manager: personal systems at HP South Africa. “Integrating the newly announced NVIDIA GPUs and teaming up with HyperX to provide high-performance memory for our OMEN Obelisk and future desktops demonstrates our commitment to building a world-class ecosystem comprised of the world’s best gaming solutions.”

Feetures of the OMEN Obelisk desktop include:

* Upgrade and Optimize: A black chassis that adheres to microATX standards with a tool-less access to the interior, and tool-less removal of up to two 3.5-inch drives; full-length graphics card support; and room for an industry-standard ATX power supply. Enhance online gaming with OMEN Command Center Network Booster functions to set network task prioritisation and utilise two simultaneous data streams. Then use OMEN Game Stream to harness the power of the OMEN Obelisk and play games on your big-screen TV via a supported device.

* World-Class Power and Storage: Visuals are supplied by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080, powered by the all-new NVIDIA Turing architecture. Choose up to 8th Generation Intel Core i+ CPUs with up to six cores4 or up to 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen CPUs with as many as eight cores. A flexible variety of storage options include PCIe NVMe SSD, dual storage (SSD + HDD), triple storage (SSD + 2x HDD), single-HDD, or HDD+ Intel Optane memory for storage acceleration.

* HyperX Integration: Each OMEN Obelisk Desktop configuration will come with HyperX FURY DDR4-2666 memory up to 32 GB, featuring its signature asymmetrical FURY design along with a low-profile heat spreader for enhanced thermal dissipation and a black finish to match the PC interior.

* Strategically Cooled: Extensive venting on the top, bottom, and sides takes advantage of thoughtfully placed components to generate optimal airflow, such as the bottom-mounted power supply and optional removable bottom dust filter. Cooling can be taken a step further by using reserved space at the top of the chassis for an additional aftermarket 120 mm fan or 120 mm liquid cooled radiator for those who want to maximise thermal performance.

* Customisable and Clean: Choose whatever colour defines you with a programmable RGB front logo, and additional chassis RGB lighting on systems configured with an optional tempered glass side panel with a clear EMI protective coating. The optional tempered glass side panel offers a visual gateway to stunning internals, and meticulous cable routing and colour consistency of internal components ensures a streamlined interior with uniform lighting. OMEN Command Centre lets gamers customise up to two lighting zones and choose from five lighting modes.

OMEN Command Center continues to evolve as a centerpiece of the OMEN ecosystem. The OMEN Game Stream feature allows users to harness the power of their OMEN on other Windows 10 devices to play games on their big screen TV.

The inclusion of Android functionality later this year to OMEN Game Stream adds an entirely new array of devices for gamers to stream their OMEN experience.

OMEN Command Center comes preinstalled on all OMEN PCs and contains a variety of features, such as Network Booster and System Vitals.

Additional customisation and performance options are available on select OMEN laptops and desktops. OMEN Command Center also supports customisation and settings adjustments for the latest accessories, such as the OMEN Sequencer Keyboard, OMEN Reactor Mouse and OMEN Mindframe Headset.

The forthcoming OMEN Mindframe Headset is the world’s first headset with active earcup cooling by way of HP’s patented thermoelectric driven Frostcap technology.

The OMEN by HP team has made further additions prior to launch, including noise cancellation, realtime audible feedback via sidetone to take advantage of noise cancellation, and new fabric cups for improved breathability.