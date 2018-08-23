Reuters partners with CG Consulting to grow in Africa

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider. Reaching more than one billion people every day, Reuters provides business, financial, national, and international news.

Although best known for its news arm, the company provides a number of other products, including financial analysis tools, enterprise data management, and risk intelligence, to name a few.

Reuters’ UK and South African divisions recently partnered with database and lead generation specialist CG Consulting in order to grow the company’s footprint in Africa. Using CG Consulting’s specialised knowledge of the business environment on the continent, Reuters embarked on a lead generation exercise in order to expand its African customer base.

Louise Robinson, MD of CG Consulting, says that campaigns of this nature are complex without the right partner, which is one of the reasons Reuters chose CG Consulting to fill this role.

“Reaching the right decision makers in Africa is close to impossible without the right contacts. Our extensive databases of CEOs, CIOs and CFO’s across the continent make it that much easier to reach the right people, and we were easily able to meet Reuters’ specific requirements. In addition, they appreciated that Africa has a completely different business environment than anywhere else in the world, and used our expertise to accommodate the unique operating conditions in each of the countries they were targeting.”

She adds that as a multi-national corporation, Reuters is conscious of the fact that different countries and regions have different needs as well as different ways of doing business, and using a local partner such as CG Consulting provides them with the peace of mind that the right approach is being taken.

Thomson Reuters operates in more than 100 countries, and has more than 45 000 employees. The Reuters News Agency, alone, employs some 2 500 journalists and 600 photojournalists in about 200 locations worldwide. The company transmits news in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Urdu, Arabic, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese.

“It therefore didn’t come a surprise to us that this international organisation respected the fact that a unique approach was needed for different countries and types of businesses. Our business is built on being able to generate qualified leads, and to do that in Africa, you need to have access to skilled people who speak the different languages and understand each environment. This capability is one of the reasons the Reuters African lead generation campaign was so successful,” Robinson says.

“We are proud to have added Reuters to our list of premium international clients, and are looking forward to help them build their African footprint,” she concludes.