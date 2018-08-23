Travelport expands FCM partnership

Travel commerce platform Travelport and FCM Travel Solutions (FCM) have announced an expanded long-term technology partnership.

Under the new agreement, FCM will extend its relationship with Travelport to include the provision of the company’s Universal API technology

FCM Travel Solutions is a corporate travel management provider. In Africa, it is ranked among the top Travel Management Companies and has 141 staff across branch offices in Nairobi, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Mombasa, and six implant offices throughout the country.

Aided by Travelport’s flexible API technology, the company’s new bespoke in-house agency booking system will now benefit from intelligent, fast and accurate search of content from over 400 airlines, 650,000 hotel properties, and 35 000 car rental locations.

With over 260 airlines signed up to use Travelport’s merchandising technology, FCM will also benefit from being able to display, gain insights from and sell branded fare families and ancillary products (such as paid seat assignments, baggage fees, priority boarding, etc) from these airlines.

As the first global distribution system operator to be certified by IATA as a “Level 3” Aggregator under its New Distribution Capability (NDC) initiative, Travelport will soon provide additional benefits to the company by creating NDC connections with airlines as they become available.

Mohammed Wanyoike owner and CEO of FCM Travel Solutions Kenya, says: “We are committed to providing our customers with unsurpassed travel experiences. Extending our partnership with Travelport to use its best-in-class API technology will be a key enabler in providing our new booking application with the business logic, automation and intelligent search of travel content required to succeed.”

Guido Verweij, regional MD: Africa at Travelport, adds: “We are excited to have extended our partnership with FCM Travel Solutions. It is testament to our in-depth knowledge of the travel industry and leading technology that agents of the calibre of FCM continually choose us to power their solutions. We look forward to continuing to help the company grow while delivering the relevant and personalized results needed to meet the expectations of the modern traveller.”